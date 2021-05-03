Jets 2021 NFL Draft pick Michael Carter ready to bring energy and leadership to New York

SNY's Jeane Coakley goes 1-on-1 with Jets #107 draft pick, UNC RB Michael Carter, to find out which current NFL running backs he models his game after and what Carter feels he can bring to New York.

