Jets draft pick Jonathan Marshall was 'jumping for joy' when he got the phone call from New York

Derek Chauvin's lawyer has requested a new trial over the death of George Floyd, arguing the former officer was deprived of a fair trial. Eric Nelson filed the motion on the grounds of "prosecutorial and jury misconduct" and the court's refusal to change the venue of the trial and sequester the jury amid intense public scrutiny. In the motion, filed in a Minneapolis district court on Tuesday, Mr Nelson said: "The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings." It came after a photograph of one of the jurors in the case wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt that read "get your knee off our necks" - a reference to Mr Floyd's death - at an event in Washington last year was shared widely online in recent days. The juror, Brandon Mitchell, has defended his attendance at a protest last year. The rally to commemorate the 1963 march on Washington during which Martin Luther King Jr's delivered his seminal "I have a dream" speech was attended by Mr Floyd's family and featured speeches on victims of police violence. Mr Mitchell, who is black, was one of 12 jurors to convict Mr Chauvin of murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.