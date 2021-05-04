Robert Saleh bringing the right energy for culture change | Jets Nation Draft Day Special
Jets head coach Robert Saleh showed during the 2021 NFL Draft how pumped he was for the prospects the Jets selected and how he will lead each of them to success during his coaching tenure. On our Jets Nation Draft Day Special, Connor Rogers and Leger Douzable explain what Saleh brings to the table as a person and head coach as well as why his players are going to want to run through a brick wall for him.