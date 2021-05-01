See Jets draft pick Hamsah Nasirildeen in action at Florida St | 2021 NFL Draft
Check out the college highlights of Florida St S Hamsah Nasirildeen, who was taken by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Check out the college highlights of Florida St S Hamsah Nasirildeen, who was taken by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams. Check out his college highlights to see what he can do for Big Blue.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 05/01/2021
The Kansas City Chiefs had precious few holes to fill after reaching their second consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs traded their first-round choice in a package that landed two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from Baltimore, leaving them with just two second-round picks, a fourth-rounder and three more in the fifth and sixth.
Some reaction on the Miami Dolphins’ two seventh-round picks, Massachusetts tackle Larnel Coleman and Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks:
Talanoa Hufanga wants to contribute to the 49ers however he can.
The Colts have picked up a late-round quarterback. With the 218th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Indianapolis selected Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. A four-year starter at Texas, Ehlinger had 94 passing and 33 rushing touchdowns in his college career. He’s fairly limited as a passer and it’s a long shot that he’ll ever [more]
The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
NEW YORK (AP) Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.
Who knows, your new favorite movie could be hiding in this bunch.
Tom Brady showed up in a suit to the Kentucky Derby.
Portland is not going to trade Lillard unless he demands it, but the Knicks are watching just in case.
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be heading back to Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that he has talked to Sherman “quite a few times” this offseason about the possibility of Sherman signing with the Seahawks. Sherman has said he thought he’d sign with someone after the draft, so with the draft [more]
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.
Holmes got lucky his target was still on the board at No. 41
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]
Green Bay Packers team president Mark Murphy addressed his team's ongoing issues with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his monthly Q&A column on the team's official website. Murphy acknowledged the issues, confirmed he and both Brian Gutekunst and Matt ...
Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.
Robert Griffin III doesn't think his former Washington teammate will be thrilled with Minnesota's second-round pick of Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.
Coming into the day, the Raiders didn't have a fourth-round pick. But with the last few picks in the round approaching, they made a move, jumping up to pick 143 to get safety Tyree Gillespie. The move seemed a big confusing considering it was the ...