NFL Insider reacts to Jets picking Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore | 2021 NFL Draft

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Giants got one of their favorite players in the 2021 NFL Draft in Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Vacchiano points out that the Giants were able to maximize value and stockpile more assets by trading down for a second time and still getting the guy they wanted. About Ralph Vacchiano Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.