NFL Insider reacts to Jets picking Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore | 2021 NFL Draft

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore slipped to Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft but has first-round potential. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Jets are surrounding their rookie QB with a lot of talent to succeed.

