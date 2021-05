Reuters

Harper was hit on the side of his face while batting in the sixth inning of the match at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the ball also going on to strike his left wrist. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the team's next meeting with the Cardinals and Friday's clash against the New York Mets. "I definitely had an angel on my side out there that night," Harper, who indicated that his wrist injury was a bigger issue, said.