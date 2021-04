Reuters

The CEO of Europe's largest restaurant order and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com on Wednesday brushed aside competition from rival Uber Eats after it said it would launch in Germany, one of Takeaway's biggest markets. "We welcome competition," Jitse Groen said on Twitter in response to a question asking whether Uber's entrance would hurt Takeway or could trigger a price war. Shares in Takeaway were down 4.6% to 87.73 euros following the Uber news.