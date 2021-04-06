Joe Douglas explains trading Sam Darnold, potential of drafting a QB at No. 2
Sam Darnold is off to Carolina and BYU's Zach Wilson is looking like he'll be the Jets QB of the future. Jets GM Joe Douglas explains what went into the decision of trading Darnold and why it's a fair assessment the Jets will be taking their future QB No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.