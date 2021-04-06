Joe Douglas explains trading Sam Darnold, potential of drafting a QB at No. 2

Reuters

There are many benefits to membership at the ultra-exclusive Augusta National Golf Club, including access to a pristine course and a chance to rub shoulders with the rich and powerful. But two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson savours a simpler perk nearly a decade since he threw on the green jacket for the first time: a dedicated staff that knows how he takes his eggs. "When I walk in, they just ask, 'Are you hungry,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, can you get me something,' and they know what my order is by now," said Watson, days before the start of the year's first golf major.