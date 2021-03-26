Friday trades shake up the NFL Draft, what now for Sam Darnold?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the blockbuster trade by the San Francisco 49ers to get the third pick in the NFL Draft, and breaks down what that means for the New York Jets at the second spot. Does that indicate that they are ready to move on from Sam Darnold, and target BYU QB Zach Wilson with that pick?