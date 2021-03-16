Rick Pitino is ready to take 15-seeded Iona deep into the NCAA Tournament
Iona men's basketball coach Rick Pitino sits down with SNY's Eamon McAnaney to discuss his team winning the MAAC and earning their spot in this year's NCAA Tournament. Pitino also goes on to explain what his team needs to do to take down Alabama in their first round matchup. He also goes on and discusses Patrick Ewing and Georgetown's impressive Big East Tournament championship.