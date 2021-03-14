UConn men revealed as a 7 seed in the NCAA tournament, Vin Parise reacts
SNY’s Vin Parise analyzes UConn being a 7 seed in the NCAA tournament and looks ahead at the Huskies matchup with No. 10 Maryland.
SNY’s Vin Parise analyzes UConn being a 7 seed in the NCAA tournament and looks ahead at the Huskies matchup with No. 10 Maryland.
Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner fresh off the ACC Title Game win talks about the upcoming opening
We finally have the full 2021 NCAA tournament bracket, so here's what it all means for local teams in the Big Dance. By Reuben Frank
The Terps now know their path in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Here's how Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans basketball can meet in the Elite Eight of 2021 March Madness
Conference tournaments give clues to who might be the surprises of the big dance.
The UConn Huskies (15-7) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-11) will partake in March Madness this upcoming weekend, after the two tri-state area teams were put on the official bracket on Selection Sunday.
The modest property, where Lady Gaga wrote some of her first hits, has got just three rooms in total.
March Madness is officially here. The men’s tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 but first Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s tournament begins on Sunday, March 21 with the Selection Show taking place on Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
An occasional adviser who has known Andrew Cuomo for nearly 40 years tells me that the New York governor — after a career of playing hardball, including over-the-line threats — has "no net of good will" to catch him. The state of play: After a cascade of harassment accusations, his resignation is being demanded by both of the state's U.S. senators (Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand), almost the whole 29-member congressional delegation, and a majority of Democrats in the state legislature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTwo stories on Friday quoted a chorus of former aides about the toxic workplace he created and condoned — where young women were constant targets of unwanted attention and touching. In New York Magazine, Rebecca Traister writes: "In speaking with 30 women, ... almost all who worked for him commented on the extreme pressure applied by both the governor and his top female aides to dress well and expensively; some were told explicitly by senior staff that they had to wear heels whenever he was around.""The sheer amount of interpersonal drama, anxiety, and rancor that former Cuomo staffers described was wholly exhausting, like something from 'The Devil Wears Prada.'""Multiple people told me that they began therapy and antidepressants for the first time in their lives while working for Cuomo."More than 35 current and former Cuomo employees described his office to the N.Y. Times as "chaotic, unprofessional and toxic, especially for young women.""Twelve young women said they felt pressured to wear makeup, dresses and heels, because, it was rumored, that was what the governor liked.""Several recalled having to cut short vacations or miss their children’s birthday parties for seemingly minor tasks such as transcribing television interviews with local politicians in other states whom Mr. Cuomo feared could someday become political rivals." Photo: New York MagazineBetween the lines: I asked someone who was personally threatened by Cuomo how all this could have stayed secret."It was a very insular world," the source explained. "If you weren't part of it, you didn't have much visibility into it — and if you were in it, you kept its secrets."Go deeper: How Cuomo investigation, impeachment could play out.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Free Press sports writers and columnist predict which teams will advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis and who will be the national champion:
A new report shows that Washington is planning to bring back veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins in free agency this offseason.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 NCAA Tournament and where to print a bracket.
Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at his critics with a quick-fire hat-trick as Juventus brushed aside Cagliari 3-1 on Sunday, five days after their Champions League elimination, while Inter Milan moved nine points clear at the Serie A summit.
A legend left the boxing world on Saturday.
The biggest unknown leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had nothing to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Kansas and Virginia, two programs hit with COVID-19 breakouts over the past week, made it into the bracket released Sunday by the NCAA selection committee. ''The one thing I've found out through this, probably as much as anybody, is expect the unexpected,'' said Kansas coach Bill Self.
Hagler had ruled the division from 1979, but was dethroned following a controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987.
Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.
Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.
The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.
The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.