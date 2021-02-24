Mets prospects Matt Allan, Francisco Alvarez, and Pete Crow-Armstrong turning heads at spring training

The Mets top minor league prospects got invites to the big league spring training camp and guys like Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Pete Crow-Armstrong are turning some heads and showing their potential to be the future of the team.

Recommended Stories

  • Turk Wendell on Taijuan Walker wearing No. 99 for Mets: 'I made him a necklace and sent it to him yesterday'

    With Taijuan Walker wearing No. 99 for the Mets, he becomes the second Met ever to don the number and the first since Turk Wendell did so from 1997 to 2001.

  • Mets’ Dellin Betances feels ‘tremendously better’ than at this point last season

    Dellin Betances’ first season in Queens was one he’d like to forget, but coming into this year’s camp much healthier than in 2020, he’s ready to show what he can do out of the bullpen in 2021.

  • 5 Mets prospects who could make major league impact in 2021, including Khalil Lee

    Khalil Lee and Thomas Szapucki are among the Mets prospects who could make an impact in the majors in 2021.

  • Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic says Mariners are manipulating his service time

    Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic says he's being punished by the Mariners.

  • Francisco Lindor shows off new glove in Wednesday's Mets spring training arrivals

    Francisco Lindor showed up carrying what seemed like a new black and lime green glove. Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Taijuan Walker and more head into the facility for more New York Mets spring training action on Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie.

  • LaMonte Wade Jr. fits what Giants want in outfield, getting long look

    LaMonte Wade Jr. has a profile that intrigued the Giants. If he can add more power, he could end up seeing a lot of time for Gabe Kapler.

  • First and Black: Bianca Smith's path from constructing rosters to coaching them

    Smith's vision for her future in baseball changed. She couldn’t imagine wearing a blazer and heels to work every day. Her ideal office was a dugout, not a desk.

  • What are the Cy Young odds for Gerrit Cole in 2021?

    The SNY crew looks at the betting odds for New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole to win the AL Cy Young this season, and also his odds to have the most strikeouts and wins in MLB in 2021.

  • Betty White, furry friends star in 50-year-old 'Pet Set'

    On a TV show Betty White hosted 50 years ago, the perpetual charmer flirts with James Brolin, teases Della Reese and trades quips with Carol Burnett. “All I can say is, Charlie Brown is right: Happiness is a warm puppy,” a beaming White says in one episode, cuddling a pair of tiny brown pooches as she quotes the Peanuts comic strip character.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Michael Conforto talks extension, Jacob deGrom is 'ridiculous,' and more

    Mets spring training is in full swing in Port St. Lucie. Here's what happened on Tuesday, in case you missed it...

  • Zimbabwe to buy 1.2 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from China

    Zimbabwe will buy an additional 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China at a preferential price, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman said on Wednesday, after Beijing agreed to give more free doses to the southern African country. Zimbabwe began COVID-19 vaccinations last week after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

  • Israel sharing some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

    Israel said on Tuesday it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not name which countries in a statement announcing the move. But the government of Guatemala - which opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem last year - said it was expecting to receive 5,000 doses from Israel on Thursday.

  • Sources: Mr. Met’s number not retired, but avoided

    An investigation that touched at least three other organizations and led all the way to the top of the Major League Baseball Players Association began with new Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker’s comments on Tuesday.

  • Diplomatic doses: Israel shares vaccines with allied nations

    After jumping out to a quick start in its vaccination campaign, Israel announced Tuesday that it has decided to share a small surplus of its coronavirus vaccines with several friendly countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to share the vaccines with his diplomatic partners comes at a time when Israel has come under international criticism for not providing significant quantities to the Palestinians. Netanyahu’s move is the latest illustration of how coronavirus vaccines have emerged as a kind of diplomatic currency, with countries that have the medicines using their supplies for political gain.

  • ‘WandaVision’: Elizabeth Olsen Character Will Head To ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Pic; No Season 2 Planned Yet

    Despite the success of WandaVision on Disney+, Marvel Boss Kevin Feige said today at his first TCA that some series will get second or third seasons, while others will hand off to a feature film, and in the case of a WandaVision season 2, Feige has no plans yet. Instead Feige said that season 1 of […]

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • Walker guaranteed $23M over 3 years by Mets; Pillar $5M

    Taijuan Walker is guaranteed $23 million over three seasons in his contract with the New York Mets and would get $25.5 million if he pitches at least 175 innings in 2022. Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar is guaranteed $5 million as part of his deal, which includes player and team options for 2022. Walker gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on April 1 and salaries of $8 million this season and $7 million in 2022 as part of the deal announced Saturday.

  • Israel deploys vaccine diplomacy to strengthen ties with countries that back Jerusalem as capital

    Israel is to donate nearly 100,000 surplus doses of Covid-19 vaccine to nearly 20 countries, apparently as a reward for diplomatic support in its ongoing bid to have Jerusalem recognised as its capital by the international community. The Czech Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and Hungary — which have either opened diplomatic missions in Jerusalem or pledged to do so — are reportedly soon to receive up to 5,000 doses each from Israel's excess stock of the Moderna vaccine. Israel’s government regards all of Jerusalem as its capital. However, most countries base their diplomats elsewhere because the claim is not recognised by the United Nations. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of any future Palestinian state. Local media reports also suggested Italy, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda would be among the countries to receive donations of between 1,000 and 5,000 free jabs. All have warm relations with the Middle Eastern country or have recently renewed diplomatic ties. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under fire for using Israel's vaccine stockpile to reward friendly countries while donating only a few thousand doses to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which are classed as occupied territories under international law. A statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday offered to send more vaccines for Palestinian health workers, but said other countries would also receive “symbolic” amounts once Israel had finished its own vaccination campaign. "Our supply is beyond what is needed by the citizens of Israel," Mr Netanyahu told reporters. "We have more than enough to help where we can. It is mostly symbolic." In less than two months, around half of Israelis have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-Biontech or Moderna jabs against Covid-19. The Health Ministry says all adults should be fully inoculated with two doses by the end of next month, with doses to spare.

  • South Dakota House moves to impeach AG after fatal crash

    South Dakota House lawmakers on Tuesday began impeachment proceedings against the state’s attorney general, who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car and is already under pressure to resign. A bipartisan group of lawmakers filed a resolution in the House to impeach the state’s top law enforcement officer, Jason Ravnsborg, after he indicated Monday he would not heed calls for his resignation. Lawmakers argued in the impeachment resolution that Ravnsborg should be removed from office for “his crimes or misdemeanors in office causing the death" of Boever.

  • Notre Dame Recruit Sonia Citron Named McDonald’s All-American

    The Notre Dame women’s basketball program has taken a tumble the past two seasons, but for the 10th consecutive year — beginning with Jewell Loyd in 2012 — it has signed at least one McDonald’s All-American. On Tuesday, 6-1 wing and Scarsdale, N.Y. native Sonia Citron was named to the prestigious 24-woman unit for 2021, although a game will not be held for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ranked the nation’s No. 16 prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz, Citron last year was named New York's Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Ursuline High to its first Section 1 championship since 2003 with a 24-0 record before the state finals were canceled.