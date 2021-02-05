Robert Saleh, Sam Darnold and the No. 2 pick: Tony Richardson weighs in on the state of the Jets

The Jets are on the rise from a season ago, hiring new head coach Robert Saleh while being in a prime spot with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In an exclusive interview with SNY's Jeane Coakley, former Jet Tony Richardson sees the Jets heading in the right direction under Saleh and GM Joe Douglas. Richardson believes Saleh will inspire and get the most out of his players, and that the team should stick with Sam Darnold instead of mortgaging their future for Deshaun Watson. By keeping Darnold under center, Richardson discusses why the Jets should draft a stud offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft to bookend with Mekhi Becton.