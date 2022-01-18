Jets 2022 NFL mock draft includes an elite pass rusher, weapon for Zach Wilson | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano debuts his first 2022 NFL mock draft which has the Jets selecting No. 4 and No. 10 overall. Ralph explains why he believes the Jets will target defensive lineman George Karlaftis from Purdue at 4 and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State to help New York on both sides of the ball. Vacchiano also could see the Jets trading down, specifically with the No. 10 pick. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, is SNY's NFL Insider covering the New York Giants and NY Jets. Vacchiano co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.