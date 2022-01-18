Giants 2022 NFL mock draft includes big offensive line boost | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano debuts his first 2022 NFL mock draft which has the Giants selecting No. 5 and No. 7 overall. Ralph explains why he believes the Giants will target offensive linemen Ikem Ekwonu from N.C State and Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa to help shore up the front for QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley.

