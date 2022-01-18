Giants 2022 NFL mock draft includes big offensive line boost | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Eamon McAnaney on SportsNite to report the latest in the Giants GM search, with Ran Carthon, and Adam Peters, both of whom work in the San Francisco 49ers organization, interviewing on Saturday. Ralph shares his thoughts on how this process is different from past searches and whether the firing of Raiders GM Mike Mayock will have any impact on the Giants thinking.