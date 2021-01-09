What are the odds the Bills, Seahawks and Buccaneers advance in the NFL Playoffs?
The crew takes a look at the spreads for the Saturday NFL playoff games and gives their picks on who will cover and advance to the Divisional round.
The crew takes a look at the spreads for the Saturday NFL playoff games and gives their picks on who will cover and advance to the Divisional round.
For the first time since eight games were played in the quarterfinal round of the 1982 playoff tournament, which expanded to 16 teams after a strike shortened the season to nine games, the NFL has more than four games in a postseason weekend. The six games to be played over the next two days, involving [more]
This week we're backing the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns to cover the spread.
The most recent 2021 mock draft from ESPN has Washington lucking into a potential franchise QB at No. 19 in the NFL Draft.
The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 9 with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans
Which team will finish the 2020 season undefeated?
Celtics phenom Tacko Fall quickly made his presence felt Friday night vs. the Wizards by blocking a Russell Westbrook dunk attempt.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu weighed in on where Deshaun Watson would be a good fit if the Houston Texans decided to trade him.
A look at the terms of Jim Harbaugh's new contract with Michigan football, which includes major bonuses if Wolverines win big
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had nothing but great things to say about Tacko Fall after the big man provided a spark vs. the Wizards on Friday night.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lost one of his most trusted confidants this week in Nick Caserio, who accepted the Texans' GM job.
Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer predicts the winners of the six NFL wild-card playoff games this weekend, three on Saturday and three on Sunday.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin this episode of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast on Rocky Top as ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports Tennessee will not extend contracts and will pause hiring during an investigation into the football program. Are Jeremy Pruitt's days numbered? The guys then dive into the National Championship game as #1 Alabama will clash with #3 Ohio State on Monday. Both sides have traded a little smack talk heading into the blockbuster matchup. Will the Tide cover the -7.5?
Five takeaways from the Clippers' loss to Golden State on Friday night, when the Warriors repeatedly rallied to close quarters and erase a 22-point deficit.
Wesley Matthews' four three-pointers, Montrezl Harrell's relentless force and LeBron James' usual excellence helped the Lakers win 117-115 over Chicago.
Let’s look at three potential trade packages the Jets could put together that might entice Caserio and the Texans to send Deshaun Watson to New York:
Longtime NFL coach Dom Capers will have to go somewhere else if he wants to keep his coaching career going. Capers, who had been the Vikings’ senior defensive assistant, will not be back in 2021, the team announced today. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said the 2020 Vikings’ defense was the worst he ever coached, [more]
Check out third-round tee times, pairings and TV information for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The Carolina Panthers find themselves in a challenging situation at the game's most important position heading into the new year.
Everything seems stacked against the Browns, who will be underdogs against the Steelers. ''We've been in that role all year,'' defensive end Myles Garrett said after the team finally practiced Friday. Stuck in their homes due to COVID-19 protocols the past two days, the Browns practiced after the NFL finished contact tracing that began earlier in the week when coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.
Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the team's game on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not travel for Friday's game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons. Head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Friday that he has texted with Irving and would like to keep the details of that conversation private.