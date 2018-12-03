After 0-3 start, Texans had an epiphany

The Texans continue to make history each week, extending the longest winning streak in league history after starting 0-3. With the number now at nine, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu explained to PFT what happened in September.

“We looked around the room,” Mathieu explained, “and we said, ‘How in the hell are we 0-3?'”

Given the presence of guys like J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney and Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, it was an important question. And the Texans resolved it by studying film and concluding that they’d been beating themselves.

So they remained committed to the process, stayed the course, and starting winning games. Nine wins later, here they are, closing in on a likely playoff berth and, quite possibly, a trip deep into January.

There’s a chance that trip will extend into February.