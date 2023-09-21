Which 0-2 team needs a win more in Week 3: Bears or Broncos? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down which 0-2 team needs a win more in Week 3, the Chicago Bears or Denver Broncos.
The Broncos blew a 21-3 lead then saw their own rally stifled in painful fashion
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up five players to trade away and two to target if you're looking to make a deal this week.
