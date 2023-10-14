After 0-2 conference start, Decatur Central 'stayed together' on way to Mid-State title

Before the football season opened two months ago, Decatur Central seniors chose those three words to define their 2023 end-game goal: “Something to Prove.”

On Friday night against rival Franklin at Devere Fair Stadium, the Class 5A seventh-ranked Hawks shut out the Grizzly Cubs, 36-0, during their regular-season finale to win a fifth-straight Mid-State Conference game and a share of the league title.

The Hawks (7-2, 5-2) had to battle the elements and the odds on Friday the 13th, but luck was on their side.

Week 9 roundup: Scores, highlights as regular season comes to close

Decatur Central scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns by senior KC Berry, a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Bo Polston to junior N’Po Dodo and a school-record 51-yard field goal by junior Ashton Vogel.

“It was a big journey. At the beginning of the season, things started off kind of slow. We had a couple of losses that hurt us a little bit, but we stayed together, and we got everything right,” Berry said. “We were able to win a conference.”

The title marks Decatur Central’s seventh overall in the past 10 years and first since winning the Mid-State outright in 2021 with a 7-0 record. The Hawks shared the title with Martinsville this season.

Last year, the Hawks finished with a disappointing 2-5 record in the Mid-State.

“We talked about that before the game. How do you want to be remembered?" Decatur Central coach Kyle Enright said. "We didn’t get to where we wanted to be last year for the first time in a while, and they did everything they could to get back."

Decatur Central amassed 225 rushing yards on 37 carries. Berry paced the Hawks with a game-high 111 yards on 10 rushes.

Berry’s second score covered 67 yards late in the second quarter to put the Hawks ahead 13-0. Berry sliced past the Grizzly Cubs’ defensive line and sloshed his way through the rain to slip up field down the sideline.

“It’s bad weather, but we’ve practiced in the rain two weeks ago. I feel like that kind of helped us a lot,” Berry said.

More than prepared for the steady downpour overhead, the Hawks trained outdoors in recent weeks with October and the postseason in mind.

“We have the Armstrong Pavilion. It’s a little indoor facility that we go inside for practices, but that day, we were like, ‘Nah, we need to be out in the weather. We’re going to get bad weather.’ And it really helped. It showed,” Enright said.

“Last week, we put the ball on the ground five times. It was a big emphasis for us this week. Hold on to the football. That was huge in the elements and the rain.”

The Hawks didn’t commit a turnover.

Vogel set the program’s longest field goal record hitting from 51 yards out for a walk-off and a 16-0 Hawks’ halftime lead.

“He’s proven in practice that he can make 55- and 60-yarders, so we’re going to give it a shot because why not? He’s a great kid, and he deserves that opportunity,” Enright said.

Vogel now has seven career field goals at 40-plus yards and five this season.

“Oh, my gosh. It was awesome. It went up, and I knew it was good off my foot,” Vogel said. “I can’t give enough thanks to coach (Matt) Prusiecki and coach (Blaine) Gardner, our special teams coaches. We work on this stuff every single day, and my snapper, Alec Surber and (holder) Brycen Bonawitt. They do an awesome job, and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Even with a Mid-State title, the Hawks still have “something to prove.”

“They came up with a motto as a senior class in the offseason. Basically, it was proving themselves as young men first, and as students, and then second as football players. They just have a lot of built in leadership,” Enright said. “They don’t give up on one another.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA football: Decatur Central blanks Franklin for Mid-State title