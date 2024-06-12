Position: 12th – 43 points

Grade: B-

Record: 10-13-15

Goals Scored: 42

Goals Conceded: 54

Top Scorer: Borja Mayoral – 17

Top Assister: Diego Rico – 7

Story of the season

The less said about some of their behaviour the better, and it’s nothing to do with Jose Bordalas’ style of play or their time-wasting antics. Getafe started of the season playing reasonably well, and after a 12-0 win over Tardienta in the Copa del Rey at the start of November, started adding results to it.

It’s true that Getafe had much more offensive firepower than they’re used to, but seeing a Bordalas side go into shootouts with other teams was exercising for the brain. Until a 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the start of January, they were on track to challenge for Europe, but Los Azulones never found consistency after that. An unfortunate injury for Mayoral at the start of March ended any hopes of a European dream. Come the end of the season, the tools were certainly resting if not down, as they ended with a five-game losing streak, which also put paid to a top-half finish.

Grade Explanation

Getafe were entertaining to watch, possibly more so than they have been since they made it into the Europa League knockouts in 2020. For the first time since Bordalas left in 2021, Getafe finished in midtable without having to involve themselves in the relegation battle. That has to be classed as objective achieved.

Yet there’s a slightly sour aftertaste. The thing Bordalas does is defences, and for whatever reason, he could not find solidity. The 54 goals conceded were in part down to a sloppiness which is uncharacteristic for his sides, and was the difference between them fighting to pry a European spot away from Real Betis. A decent season all in all, but one that had the potential for more.

Standout moment: Getafe had a number of late and tight wins, several after goal-fests, but their 3-3 draw at the Metropolitano with Atletico Madrid was electric. Granted they didn’t win, but they did enough to play some scintillating football.

Key player: Borja Mayoral – the best season of his career, the ex-Real Madrid man was lethal, and always found space in the box.

Surprise of the season: Diego Rico – we owe him an apology. Rico’s loan from Real Sociedad seemed a relatively inconsequential addition, but his seven assists and competitive defending were a blessing for Bordalas.

Glass half full

Bordalas will have another summer to shape the side to his wants and desires. If Mayoral returns in similar form, and Luis Milla can continue his best season since leaving Granada, then there is a spine to this Getafe, with Djene in behind, that can lead them forward. Bordalas is likely to ask for signings too, and if this was a down year for him… And Bordalas’ track record in La Liga is excellent.

Glass half empty

Mason Greenwood, Jaime Mata, Nemanja Maksimovic and Rico are all set to add to the departure of Enes Unal in the winter transfer window. That’s three or four starters in that list from this season and finding the quality to replace most of them is likely to come at a price. If Bordalas can tighten this side up, great, but if he cannot, Getafe could be in trouble next season.