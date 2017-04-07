Woj Report: The return of Kevin Durant
On the verge of the return of Kevin Durant The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at his decision to join the Warriors and how it has impacted both the team and his career.
On the verge of the return of Kevin Durant The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks back at his decision to join the Warriors and how it has impacted both the team and his career.
BigBoy: It's funny how much the Dems mention the constitution now that they are not in control anymore. When obama was totally disregarding the constitution they were sure quiot. Democrats are useless and do nothing but obstruct this country. Pilosi, schumer and the James Brown lookalike should be thrown in jail for treason. They are not Patriots. They are democrats. Opposites.
7.7k