The Woj Report: The Hall of Fame’s Shame: Where’s Jerry Krause?

Susan: For eight years Republicans have had time to plan on how to replace the Affordable Care Act and what have they come up with .... Nothing. People in Kentucky and other states will find their coverage gone and no one will care! It took years to get the Affordable Care Act done and now everything can be destroyed in no time at all. We are a rich country and there is no reason why we can't make sure that every citizen in this country has proper healthcare. Now we are going back to people not going to the doctor because they can't afford it. Well, I guess we can always spend our hard earned money on another war with Russia, China or who knows. And can't someone just shut down Trump's twitter account. I am already sick of his constant comments (many make no sense) and he isn't even President yet.