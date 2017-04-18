Who will win NHL's major awards?

Byron: Illegal aliens are costing us, the working class way too much. Ive been saying forever, if your on EBT program, guess what? We found you ajob. Oh, you don't want to work. Wake up people! This #$%$ doesn't go on any where else in the world. These liberal democrats will NOT be happy untill America is ruined. It's time Citizens of this country take responsibility and lets end welfare. It starts with illegal's. Most people don't know what it would take for a US citizen to move to Mexico. Google it, google the requirements the Mexican government would make you and I do. If you don't know, you will be shocked!!