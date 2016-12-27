Who will win the Fiesta Bowl?

Alex: Obama was sooooo much smarter than his generals who told him not to withdraw completely from Iraq, stamp out Isis when it was just beginning, and for the love of mercy walk away from the Iran deal. He did none of that so tens of thousands continue to be slaughtered in Iraq, and hundreds of thousands in Syria. In the face of all that, he still primps and poses and utilizes his "dramatic pauses" as he continues to testify of his brilliance to the applause of adoring liberal progressives. Thank goodness we elected a real leader with backbone.