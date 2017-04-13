White Mamba Minute Playoff Predictions: 2 Cavaliers vs. 7 Pacers
The Vertical's Brian Scalabrine breaks down and predicts the winner of the 1st round playoff matchup between the Cavaliers and the Pacers.
The Vertical's Brian Scalabrine breaks down and predicts the winner of the 1st round playoff matchup between the Cavaliers and the Pacers.
Dave: North Korea made a fatal mistake. The US tolerated them for 65 years when they were only a conventional military threat to South Korea. The game completely changed when they became a nuclear threat to the US mainland itself. The American President and Congress aren't going to let it happen. The window is closing fast on North Korea.
4.4k