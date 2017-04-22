Must Watch

  1. 2:25

    Has Tottenham overtaken Arsenal in North London?

    NBC Sports

  2. Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

    Yahoo Finance Video

  3. Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting (Mandarin)

    Yahoo Finance Video
  4. 0:31

    By the numbers: Leafs-Capitals series remarkably even

    Yahoo Sports Videos
  5. 2:34

    Bizarre Baseball Injuries

    Yahoo Sports Videos
  6. 1:36

    Steve Harvey’s Got Beef With a ‘Family Feud’ Contestant on ‘This Week in Game Shows’

    Superfan TV
  7. 1:44

    The 3 Most Underrated Jack Nicholson Movies

    Superfan Movies
  8. 1:05

    The Cops Busted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Having Sex on Their Memorable First Date

    Superfan TV
  9. 0:51

    Twitter reacts to production quality of WH video celebrating freed American from Egypt

    Yahoo News Video
  10. 3:44

    Investing in the marijuana industry

    Yahoo Finance Video
  11. 2:05

    Trump orders review of corporate tax rules

    Yahoo Finance Video

Has Tottenham overtaken Arsenal in North London?

NBC Sports

Rebecca, Kyle and Robbie talk about the changing power dynamics in North London between Tottenham and Arsenal.