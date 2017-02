Erich: The recession was caused by the Republicans, hello the housing market crash and auto bail out was from George W. Obama fixed that mess and had to fight the Republicans the whole 8 years cause the all couldn't stand a black President. All the Republicans want is to lift regulations to do every bad things to fill their pockets up. I just don't get how you can stand that kind of behavior. Morals and ethics people. Republicans say they don't want the government in their personal lives but then they want to tell woman what to do and want everyone even criminals to have access to guns through loopholes. Republicans are just war hungry and greedy. When Trump sends his own kids in to fight in a war then I will have respect for him.