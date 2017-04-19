Is Rodgers inspired by Brady's workout routine?
NBC Sports•
Green Bay Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers states that he's in the best shape of his life during offseason workouts with Tom Brady's work ethic being a possible influence.
Barbara: But but but Trump said it was wonderful and it was all his doing. He said we would have wonderful healthcare, he had a fabulous plan, would repeal Obamacare his first day in office. Said he would build a wall immediately and Mexico would pay for it. Said we would have jobs galore. Gee he must have meant Fantasyland in DisneyWorld. What a LOSER.
5.5k