Must Watch

  1. 0:36

    Report: 49ers considering a quarterback with No. 2 pick

    Sports Illustrated

  2. Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

    Yahoo Finance Video

  3. Yahoo Finance Live: Midday Movers

    Yahoo Finance Video
  4. 2:08

    Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke” hits a traffic jam with delayed debut

    Yahoo Finance Video
  5. 2:20

    How Alibaba wants to help small companies expand into China

    Yahoo Finance Video
  6. 2:12

    Magic Johnson’s game plan for infrastructure

    Yahoo Finance Video
  7. 2:19

    McDonald’s and Caterpillar earnings beats power Dow

    Yahoo Finance Video
  8. 1:15

    Ivanka Trump booed by audience in Germany

    Yahoo News Video
  9. 1:11

    ‘Pretty Little Liars’: Did the Cast Get to Take Anything From Set?

    Superfan TV
  10. 1:16

    ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Reveals Favorite Plot Twists and "Ships"

    Superfan TV
  11. 4:55

    Halo Circus: "Band Aid"

    Yahoo Music

Report: 49ers considering a quarterback with No. 2 pick

The San Francisco 49ers will consider taking a quarterback with the team's No. 2 overall pick in this week's NFL draft, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapaport.