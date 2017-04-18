Ray Rice appears in NFL responsibility video
NBC Sports•
Ex-Ravens' star Ray Rice participated in the NFL's recent social responsibility presentation to hopefully help players avoid terrible mistakes.
Don: More liberal corrupt media FAKE NEWS fantasy, you liberals said the same thing about the Kansas special election and the republican won. This is a run off election, no one will get 50% of the vote and then there will be another election later in the year to elect the new representative and the republican will win head to head against the democrat.
3.2k