Premier League News: April 17 2017
NBC Sports•
In this week's edition of Premier League News, John Terry announces his departure from Chelsea, Arsene Wenger wants Arsenal to stay in contention for the top four and more.
Don: More liberal corrupt media FAKE NEWS fantasy, you liberals said the same thing about the Kansas special election and the republican won. This is a run off election, no one will get 50% of the vote and then there will be another election later in the year to elect the new representative and the republican will win head to head against the democrat.
2.8k