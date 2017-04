Alice: I WANT TO THANK YOU, President Obama! Thank you for improving the economy! Thank you for boosting the Stock Market! Thanks for being a kind, compassionate man. I appreciate that we you got Bin Laden.Thanks for NO MORE WARS! My gratitude for bailing us out of those Bush years. I understand that the debt went up because you bailed out auto companies, etc. TOO BAD TRUMP IS ABOUT TO DESTROY AMERICA...BRING BACK TRICKLE-DOWN ECONOMICS, AND DEMOLISH THE MIDDLE CLASS! .....I WILL MISS YOU, MR. OBAMA.