Peter Malnati's 180-yard ace leads Shots of the Week

salvador: The Republican Party should be very worried, if Jon Ossoff wins in Georgia, the tidal wave of Democrats will be coming because that district is crimson red. If Jon Ossoff loses by just under 50% that too would be arguably a win for the Dems. Donald Trump is going down to defeat in 2020 just a few year from now and will take all the Republic Party with him. It's not wishful thinking, the Dems are Electrified and his own party is abandoning his in droves. It just goes to show that sometimes thing have to get really bad for them to get better.