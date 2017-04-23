Palace defeat harsh on Liverpool - Klopp

Lynn: Dear haters let me introduce a reality check for you. True Story. American literally does not have enough workers to achieve the lowest standard of economic health--a 3% raise in the GNP (Gross National Product). It's a fact you don't want to hear, but we have to have more immigrants, not less, if we wish to remain an economically viable country. As you fire up and decry my message and rationalize your hate, keep in mind. The facts are easy enough to look up if you really want the info--don't have to take my word for it. You want to make America great again--stop taking the bait that immigrants are bad as fed to you by politicians who are systematically working to make the rich richer, the poor poorer and remove the middle-class. That is the real crisis are facing. Want to make America Great Again--deport the current Republican party representatives and reelect true Republicians.