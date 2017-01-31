Home
Coach of the Year
Yahoo's writers disagree on the top coach in college basketball this season
NHL Free Game of the Day 02-18-17
NHL Highlights
•
January 31, 2017
NHL Free Game of the Day
What to Read Next
Jake Allen makes save without mask thanks to ‘weird rule’ (Video)
Puck Daddy
Antoine Vermette suspended 10 games for physical abuse of official (Video)
Puck Daddy
Five NHL players having shockingly good seasons (Video)
Puck Daddy
NHL Three Stars: Blue Jackets, Avalanche win in OT; Panthers thump Ducks
Puck Daddy
NHL Three Stars: Sidney Crosby cracks 1,000 points
Puck Daddy
Washington LB Psalm Wooching to pursue rugby instead of NFL career
Dr. Saturday
SportsFlash - Revis charged with felony assault and robbery
Yahoo Sports Videos
Hey everyone, just so you know: Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat
Ball Don't Lie
Best of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Yahoo Sports
Premier League: Antonio Conte's stark warning to Chelsea squad ahead of title run-in
Omnisport
Fan sinks half-court shot and boyfriend proposes
Yahoo Sports Videos
Former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly barred from NFL combine
Dr. Saturday
Nature's Bakery says it won't be bullied by Stewart-Haas, plans to file counterclaims to suit
From The Marbles
Tennis star pays off Twitter Super Bowl bet by taking fan on NBA date
Busted Racquet
In pictures: Rio 2016 venues in ruins
Yahoo Sport UK
Westbrook, Durant All-Star reunion off to awkward start
Associated Press
Fantasy basketball pickups: Sun on the rise?
Yahoo Sports Videos
Mark Cuban stays trolling Trump with NBA All-Star Celebrity Game jersey
Ball Don't Lie
Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI in Arizona, sentenced to 120 days in jail
Shutdown Corner
World’s No. 4 most deadly spider attacks No. 2 deadliest snake
SB Nation
Yahoo Sport UK's Pictures of the Week
Yahoo Sport UK
Jim Harbaugh got Finebaum to change his name to Pete on his show
SB Nation
National coach of the year favorites
Yahoo Sports Videos
Louisiana high school coach fired after comments about Alabama's 'unethical' recruiting
Dr. Saturday
Kade Warner, son of Kurt Warner, will walk-on at Nebraska
Dr. Saturday
Goose Gossage says it's 'insulting' to be compared to Mariano Rivera
Big League Stew
Premier League in pictures: Saturday's action
Yahoo Sport UK
WWE Star George ‘The Animal’ Steele, Who Appeared in ‘Ed Wood,’ Dies at 79
Variety
Sidney Crosby's road to 1,000 career points
Yahoo Sports Videos
George 'The Animal' Steele, WWE Hall of Famer, dead at 79
The Turnstile
Our writers make their picks for college basketball's Coach of the Year
The Dagger
Nuggets' Jamal Murray catches fire to lead World over USA in Rising Stars Challenge
Ball Don't Lie
