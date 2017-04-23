Neymar to miss El Clasico
Brazilian forward Neymar will miss Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid after Barcelona dropped their appeal to the Spanish Court of Arbitration to make the 25-year-old available
Must Watch
Neymar to miss El ClasicoOmnisport Video
Berkshire Hathaway Annual MeetingYahoo Finance Video
Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting (Mandarin)Yahoo Finance Video
Box Office Roundup: 'Fate of the Furious' Wins Second Week in a RowSuperfan Movies
22 Times Gigi Hadid Has Flashed Her AbsYahoo Beauty
By the numbers: Leafs-Capitals series remarkably evenYahoo Sports Videos
Bizarre Baseball InjuriesYahoo Sports Videos
Steve Harvey’s Got Beef With a ‘Family Feud’ Contestant on ‘This Week in Game Shows’Superfan TV
The 3 Most Underrated Jack Nicholson MoviesSuperfan Movies
The Cops Busted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Having Sex on Their Memorable First DateSuperfan TV
Twitter reacts to production quality of WH video celebrating freed American from EgyptYahoo News Video
Brazilian forward Neymar will miss Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid after Barcelona dropped their appeal to the Spanish Court of Arbitration to make the 25-year-old available
212