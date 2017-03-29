Which MLB teams will disappoint in 2017?

Melody: While the Yahoo and CNN lib media keep trying to push the Russia ties lie, Trump just continue to get things done and bills past under the radar. Trump hasn't even in office for 100 days. The TPP is dead. A bill for congressional term limits has already been submitted to Congress. NAFTA is already being discussed with Mexico, and Canada has already said they want to talk about it. No one works for the Trump White House without agreeing to the 5 year ban on becoming a lobbyists. The rest can be handled with a few Executive Orders. More than 200 of which are already waiting for President Trump's signature.