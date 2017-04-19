Matt Kuchar on the challenge of TPC San Antonio
Prior to the 2017 Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar talks about the challenging holes of TPC San Antonio.
Prior to the 2017 Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar talks about the challenging holes of TPC San Antonio.
john: *the nurse the teacher *alongside the policeman-council worker civil servant ALL OF THEM retiring a lot earlier(plus full pay pensions) than ordinary workers please note jeremy!" the man has NO idea of how the ordinary people live in this UK we a have been shafted by blair-brown and i will for one NEVER give them another vote
46