Loaded Tot Cups

Larry: Logic dictates that if the purpose of scheduling drugs is a governmental effort to protect the health of the citizens of America from the effects of harmful substances, then Tobacco should head the list of Schedule 1 substances, as it fits all the prerequisites without exception. The fact that the government has not only never even suggested that tobacco be scheduled at all, plus the fact that the government sought and received a patent for any medicinal qualities attributed to marijuana proves that there exists a true conspiracy at play here.