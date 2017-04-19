Lions need to give Stafford contract extension
Matthew Stafford has a lot of leverage in his negotiations with the Detroit Lions as he aims for a new contract extension, Mike Florio says.
Days after losing his job, caddie Gary Matthews had some sobering advice for his former boss, Lydia Ko. Matthews' run as Ko's caddie lasted only nine events, as he was let go following Ko's runner-up finish last week at the Lotte Championship. The firing continues a notable trend for Ko, who at age 19 has already run through nine caddies. While Ko didn't win with Matthews on the bag, she maintained her spot atop the Rolex Rankings. In the wake of his termination, Matthews offered his take on the situation in an interview with Golf Digest. "I wish her the best, but she's gone through so many caddies, she needs to wake up on caddie-player relationships," Matthews said. "Otherwise she'll just keep
(CNN)Convicted murderer and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his Massachusetts prison cell Wednesday morning, officials said, just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case. The 27-year-old former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to a window in his cell at the Souza Baranowski prison in Shirley, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said. "Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.," the correction department's statement reads. Hernandez, who was alone in his cell in a general population wing, hanged himself and had "attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items," the statement reads.
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll are set to say their ‘I do’s. (Getty Images) Rory McIlroy said after the Masters that he would be married before The Players Championship in May, declaring his nuptials imminent but not specifically saying when he would tie
Cody Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss his upcoming Bullet Proof show this April 22 in Georgia for Luke Gallows’ Wrestlemerica. Rhodes also touched on the upcoming decision he is going to make about his new full-time home in wrestling. Cody Rhodes’ 3,143 mile storytelling odyssey from Woburn, Massachusetts to Manchester, England traced the footsteps of his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, but is coming to a close. Rhodes’ post-WWE sojourn has included programs in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling, as well as all over the independent scene. Rhodes’ next step is to find a permanent home. “I’m about to make a decision,” admitted Rhodes, who has broken
NBC Sports NHL analyst Pierre McGuire is known for many things. Like his admiration for players named Sidney Crosby. Ryan scored the game-winning goal one minute and 15 seconds later, and the 4-3 win gave Ottawa a 2-1 series lead.
Rarely does an NBA trade hang over the head of franchise like the J.J. Hickson deal. In June of 2011, the Sacramento Kings sent Omri Casspi and a protected pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Hickson. Hickson didn’t even make it through the 2011-12 NBA season before being waived, but the protected pick has followed the Kings like a dark shadow ever since. At first glance, it didn’t look like a bad deal. Hickson was an up and coming 22-year-old big ready to break out. Casspi was a young role player and the protections on the pick kept it out of the Cavs hands as long as the Kings weren’t a playoff team. The hope was that Hickson, along with young cornerstones Tyreke Evans and DeMarcus Cousins,
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander isn’t too concerned after posting one of the worst starts of his exceptional career. Verlander was dominated by the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, giving up nine runs on 11 hits over just four innings. Cleveland tagged the Cy Young runner-up for three home runs during the start.
Dana White says that Jon Jones could face Daniel Cormier in July as long as Jones is ready. The UFC is looking to schedule a light heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones in July as long as Jones is ready and willing to take the fight. Jones’ one-year suspension for a failed drug test is scheduled to end in July and UFC president Dana White stated that an immediate path to reclaim the title he never lost inside of the Octagon is available to him.
Mallory Pugh, the most coveted teenager in U.S. women’s soccer, has decided to turn pro and leave UCLA before she ever played a game there, SI.com first reported on Monday night. Blessed with speed, vision and finishing ability, she started classes at UCLA in January and was set to start playing there this fall. Multiple sources told SI.com that Pugh was set to sign with Wasserman agent Richard Motzkin.
Jae Crowder and Al Horford talk about what they have to do to turn it around and what has gone wrong in the first two games.
NFL teams can’t fine players who don’t show up, but everyone knows the deal: You’re expected to show up. You’d think that after last season’s contract fiasco, Joey Bosa wouldn’t create any waves. The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end had the messiest rookie holdout we’ve seen under the current collective-bargaining agreement, but still won NFL defensive rookie of the year anyway.
The next two weekends will be spent going back to NASCARs roots, with good, old-fashioned short-track racing, first at Bristol Motor Speedway and then at Richmond International Raceway. I dont know about you, but I love me some old-fashioned, fender-banging, paint-trading, helmet-tossing short-track racing. Love it, love it, love it. Its far and away my favorite part of NASCAR racing. And lets be honest here: When was the last time you heard anyone say that what NASCAR really needs are a couple of more mile-and-a-half tracks? The correct answer would be, never. People respond to the physicality and the emotion of short-track racing. Its intense. Its fun. It starts fights and it fuels rivalries.
Olympic silver medalist Patrick Chan suggested a limit on quadruple jumps would benefit figure skaters due to injury risk. “Maybe they [the International Skating Union] need to limit the amount of quads you can do in the long program,” Chan said, according to Reuters. “But I don’t think that will happen until somebody actually does get hurt.” Chan, a 26-year-old who won three straight world titles from 2011-13, has voiced concern over the proliferation of four-revolution jumps since his comeback in 2015. “It’s like the slam-dunk contest, that’s what it’s becoming,” Chan said after winning his eighth Canadian title in January, according to the Canadian Press. “I will be dead honest, I think with
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl is given a five minute major and a game misconduct for a brutal spear delivered to Sharks' Chris Tierney.
Columbus Blue Jackets rookie defenseman Zach Werenski is out for the rest of the playoffs after taking a puck to the face in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Well, one Blue Jackets fan had decided that having Werenski’s bloody maw in our waking nightmares isn’t enough.
The words “Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber” and “bunt” should never appear in the same sentence. Kyle Schwarber, the behemoth of a leadoff man for the Cubs, laid down a beautiful bunt?!?! No way! Holy hell, how did this Kyle Schwarber bunt stay fair all the way?
While the Washington Nationals won a pair of nail-biting walk-offs over the weekend, the Atlanta Braves were busy winning four straight. The Nationals relief corps has thrown the fifth fewest innings in the majors so far this season, yet is tied for sixth in earned runs allowed. Atlantas offense isnt dominant by any means, but if the starters dont take care of business, the Nats could find themselves in some tight situations late in games.
There’s some in-state baseball action going on in the Commonwealth on Monday night, as #13 Kentucky is hosting #2 Louisville. As if a five-run first inning wasn’t enough for the Wildcats, they promptly squashed a Cardinal second inning rally with a 7-2-6 triple play. Absurd.
The Cubs organization is asking each player and employee given a World Series Championship ring to sign an agreement reserving the team's right to buy the ring back for $1 if the recipient decides to sell it, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The memo also says that if the Cubs decide against buying the ring back, the same terms will apply to future owners of the ring. The rings, which pay tribute to the curse of the Billy Goat, celebrate the team's first World Series title since 1908.
Shortly after the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, in what was supposed to be the final football game in the Georgia Dome, the team began efforts to start selling off seats to collectors and fans. Why on earth could the Georgia Dome still need seats? The answer, of course, is that the Falcons are hedging their bets that their new billion-dollar arena, the retractable-roofed wonder that is Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will be ready in time for scheduled games and matches later this year.
Petra Kvitova is planning a surprise return at the French Open, six months after her left hand was badly injured in a knife attack, she said on Monday. "My name will appear on the entry list for Roland Garros tomorrow," Kvitova said of the May 28-June 11 tournament in a post on her Instagram account.
It’s about that time to release the 2017-18 preseason top 25. A couple of notes here: Final decisions on NBA Draft decisions won’t be made for more than a month. We’re making educated (some more than others) guesses on who will be doing what. We also make some educated guesses on where some of the remaining uncommitted kids will end up going to school. If there is a * next to a player’s name, it means we’re still waiting for official word on what his status will be next season. Next season’s top 25 is awful uninspiring. There also isn’t anything close to a clear-cut No. 1 team, not with how much is still left to be determined through NBA Draft decisions, transfers and elite recruits picking a
Leon Draisaitl’s spear during Tuesday night’s 7-0 San Jose Sharks romp over the Edmonton Oilers has earned him a hearing. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that the Oilers forward will face supplemental discipline for his stick work on Chris Tierney of the Sharks. Draisaitl was given a major for spearing and kicked out with a game misconduct.
Monster Energy Girl Amanda Mertz said it best. She and the other Monster Energy Girls - who came along when the energy drink took over as the NASCAR Cup Series sponsor this season - have been insulted, demonized and judged solely based on their appearances and what clothes they choose to wear for the jobs they choose to do. But in a Facebook Live interview with NASCAR on FOX's Kaitlyn Vincie on Tuesday, Mertz made the excellent - and what should be obvious - point that it doesn't really matter what anyone else thinks about what she wears. It's her decision. "I take pride in wearing the uniform every week," Mertz told Vincie. "I'm a very confident woman, I'm a Christian woman, I was raised with
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig penned a special article for MLB.com titled, “In my Words: Puig growing as ballplayer, man.” He writes about his motivations for playing the game, which include his new son Daniel Sebastian and doing charitable work in Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Puig has been a lightning rod for controversy since signing a seven-year, $42 million contract with the Dodgers in June 2012. His production has fluctuated at times, which has been frustrating for Dodgers fans. But the thing that has enraged the most people is Puig’s penchant for flipping the bat. His rival, no surprise, is Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, as the two have squared off many times as NL West rivals. In Puig’s
5.4k