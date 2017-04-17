'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Calls Out President Trump for Recent Bombings

On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took President Trump to task over warmongering and flip flopping on foreign affairs.

Oliver was pointed how Trump and previously tweeted, "What I am saying is stay out of Syria." and yet we just launched 59 missiles at them. Oliver was doubly horrified by the fact that Trump could remember so many details about his chocolate cake but couldn't remember which country he bombed.

Oliver also discussed the video in which Trump evades the question of who authorized the MOAB bombing in Afghanistan. Reports later suggested the general did not wait for Trump's authorization because Trump already gave authority.

Ultimately all of Trump's reversing of statements and promises has Oliver on edge saying, "If you have a bully in the white house, he does violent, impulsive things that seem to be inching us closer to -- among other things -- potential nuclear war with North Korea. And if that happens, it's gonna take a fucking amazing piece of chocolate cake to help us forget about it."