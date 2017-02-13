Jordan Spieth breezes to big win at AT&T Pebble Beach

Emily: Good. 99% of the population shouldn't have to cater to the 1%. Fact is, bathrooms aren't even really separated on the basis of gender, but biological sex - and how those two interact for 99% of the human race. Not rocket science, but male genitalia and female genitalia are attracted to the other. The whole point of separating the two, is so that one can go to the bathroom, or get dressed - without sex involved at all. If these people really want to identify as someone then what they are biologically born with, then that's fine. But they need to use the bathroom assigned to their biology. Once you open up the floodgates for less then 1% it leaves things open for those to abuse it. And we've already seen this. Also is transgenders are that serious, go through the process, get your genitals changed, change your chemistry by taking the right medicine, and register with the gov your official sex change. If someone is willing to do that, then it becomes a moot point. Because now they are registered to the gender they think they are, and have made the necessary changes. The problem is, a lot of troubled people today conflate biological sex with gender. And when it comes to gender, a lot of these confused people are really pushing back against gender norms (the way we dress, the things associated with gender). But that is not the same thing as your biology. And unless you are willing to have surgery done and chance your chemical makeup, you should not be able to inconvenience everyone else, by demanding you get to use whatever bathroom you like. No.