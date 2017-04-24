Sports

  1. 1:37

    Johansson's second ends series

    NHL Highlights
  2. 0:15

    Thomas Lost His Shoe

    NBA.com
  3. 1:30

    Celtics - Bulls Game 4: Top 5

    NBA.com
  4. 1:11

    Johansson evens the score

    NHL Highlights
  5. 0:22

    Andersen's great pad save

    NHL Highlights
  6. 0:14

    Andersen stuffs Connolly in tight

    NHL Highlights
  7. 0:43

    Andersen's great glove save

    NHL Highlights
  8. 0:39

    Andersen's point-blank stop

    NHL Highlights
  9. 0:59

    Holtby keeps the game tied

    NHL Highlights
  10. 1:13

    Matthews gives Leafs the lead

    NHL Highlights

Johansson's second ends series

R1, Gm6: Marcus Johansson jams home the rebound in front for his second goal of the game, giving the Capitals the series-clinching overtime win