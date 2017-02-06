Hideki Matsuyama wins back-to-back at Waste Management

Ineluctable: He is only polarizing to the dirt bag liberal media. They absolutely detest black Americans that are not liberals. When a black person succeeds and they cannot take credit for it, they hate them. They infer there must be something wrong with them. And when a successful black person does not carry their party line they are livid with hate and intolerance but mostly fear. This is Yahoo news. Nothing they say can be trusted. Ivan Moreno cried when dirty corrupt Hillary was not elected an threatened to scratch eyes out if he got the chance.