Hanzal hits mark, puts Wild up 2-0 on Blues
NBC Sports•
Martin Hanzal connects on a rare snipe to put the second goal behind Jake Allen and the St Louis Blues in the second period.
Barbara: But but but Trump said it was wonderful and it was all his doing. He said we would have wonderful healthcare, he had a fabulous plan, would repeal Obamacare his first day in office. Said he would build a wall immediately and Mexico would pay for it. Said we would have jobs galore. Gee he must have meant Fantasyland in DisneyWorld. What a LOSER.
10.1k