After a series of brutal and deadly attacks, Nick (David Giuntoli) and Hank (Russell Hornsby) find an unlikely lead in a local nursing home. Meanwhile, Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) goes to Adalind (Claire Coffee) to get answers that only a Hexenbiest can provide. Elsewhere, Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz) confronts Nick about the mysterious symbols and tries to strike a deal.