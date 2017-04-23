Must Watch

  1. 1:57

    Game 6: Rangers 3, Canadiens 1 highlights

    NBC Sports

  2. Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

    Yahoo Finance Video

  3. Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting (Mandarin)

    Yahoo Finance Video
  4. 1:21

    22 Times Gigi Hadid Has Flashed Her Abs

    Yahoo Beauty
  5. 0:31

    By the numbers: Leafs-Capitals series remarkably even

    Yahoo Sports Videos
  6. 2:34

    Bizarre Baseball Injuries

    Yahoo Sports Videos
  7. 1:36

    Steve Harvey’s Got Beef With a ‘Family Feud’ Contestant on ‘This Week in Game Shows’

    Superfan TV
  8. 1:44

    The 3 Most Underrated Jack Nicholson Movies

    Superfan Movies
  9. 1:05

    The Cops Busted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Having Sex on Their Memorable First Date

    Superfan TV
  10. 0:51

    Twitter reacts to production quality of WH video celebrating freed American from Egypt

    Yahoo News Video
  11. 3:44

    Investing in the marijuana industry

    Yahoo Finance Video

Game 6: Rangers 3, Canadiens 1 highlights

NBC Sports

Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Henrik Lundqvist was brilliant in net as the Rangers won 3-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round and eliminate the Canadiens.