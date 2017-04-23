Game 6: Rangers 3, Canadiens 1 highlights
Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Henrik Lundqvist was brilliant in net as the Rangers won 3-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round and eliminate the Canadiens.
