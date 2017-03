True Republicans R Gone: So why is Trump not coming clean and welcoming the impartial and full investigation by an independent investigation panel? And why is Fox News now implying there is no need for one... due to perception there was no crime? Fox interviews a member of K. Starr team - who investigated Clinton and Whitewater w/o a justified set of "evidence" - tax payers shelled out $60 million to find out Bill Clinton had wee wee control issues. So why not appy the same standard for a much more important issue... collusion and treachery?