2017 NFL Mock Draft: Harris to Eagles at 14

Metiche: America we must press to impeach now. This trump family all play by the same unethical play book. The father, daughter and sons have never served our country, yet are so busy disrespecting our White House with their divisive, ignorant, entitled rhetoric, while taking advantage of trumps title to get richer. We need the truth, we know Trump is still running his company, and keeps lying to our faces. Trump is so busy tweeting, embarrassing American, making back door deals, while millions of Americans citizens, and specially our veterans are starving, losing their homes, losing jobs, families and hopes are being destroyed, racism and hate is on the rise and has never been denounced by trump or his administration. We live pay check to pay check, while trumps get richer and party at HIS house in florida and WE pick up the tab. How dare they be so blatantly abusive. Trump and his back door deals are endangering our country. He would rather make a deal with Russia, China, N. Korea to get richer, than protect American or world interests. He's so foolish that he thinks we really believe a world he says or tweets. Trump hasn't accomplished ONE thing in these 100 days to help America, except help his family get richer. He's too busy golfing, pretending he knows what's going on, and making endless ego based self promoting campaigns to raise himself millions, for his so called 2020 campaign. The money will most likely end in his account .