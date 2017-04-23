Canadiens' Emelin strikes first score on Rangers

Birthdate June 21: Do NOT allow Republicans to push through their income-redistribution austerity plan that will harm 99% of hard working Americans and give tax cuts (free money) to already wealthy 1% moocher billionaires, CEOs, Corporations. American Taxpayers do NOT WANT A STUPID WALL - we DO NOT want cuts in children's education, SSA & Medicare, VA & disabled benefits, Meals on Wheels in order to give $54 BILLION INCREASE in military spending - NO MORE REPUBLICAN WAR-FOR-PROFIT FISCAL POLICY. REFORM ACA - NOT REPEAL/REPLACE - it works, just pass REFORMS - CAP prices, premiums & profits of greedy insurance & Big Pharma who have gouged us for decades - if they don't like it KICK THEM OUT OF USA. If Republicans don't listen then RRR = Repeal Replace Republicans 2018